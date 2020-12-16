Masari confirms rescue of 17 abducted students

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has disclosed that 17 of the abducted students of Kankara science school were rescued.

The governor made the disclosure in an Interview with newsmen in Katsina.

The governor further disclosed that 15 of the students were rescued in Dinya village in Danmusa local government area, one was found by the police while another his parents reported that he has returned home.

He advised parents to remained calm and continue to offer prayers for the rescue of the remaining students.

In a related development, Director-General Press Affairs to the governor, Alhaji Abdu Labaran Malumfashi has confirmed that the abductors have made contact with some parents of the abducted students demanding for ransom.

Similarly he added that the bandits had demanded for stoppage of security helicopters havoring over their location.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...