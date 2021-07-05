Masari calls for self assessment over security menace

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Governor Aminu Bello Masari of Katsina state has called for self assessment to unravel what led to insecurity instigated by people that share the same ethno-religious affinity.

Masari made the call at the weekend while speaking at the commissioning of an Islamic Center built by a Kuwaiti foundation in Kafur town in Katsina state.

” We have to investigate why the conflict and mistrust among a people that share the same ethnic, religious and cultural background”, he added.

Masari admonished people especially Muslims to ask for forgiveness for their sins from God so as to attract his favours to end the menace.

He stressed that playing blame game will not help in over coming the challenges, adding, ”abusing leaders will not solve the problem of insecurity in the country”.

The governor averred that security issue is the collective responsibility of all.

In a remark on the commissioning, Masari urged Muslims to combine the search for Islamic knowledge with it’s practicalization.

The governor called on the costodians of the Islamic center to form a committee that will over see its smooth operations.

Masari thanked the Kuwaiti foundation for their gesture in constructing the centre which he said will go a long way in promoting Islamic scholarship and knowledge.

The centre consist of classrooms, a Mosque and vocational training unit.