Masari backs border closure, bemoans sporadic shootings by Customs

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina State government said it is fully in support of the closure of the nation’s borders.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari made this remark when he received the Katsina Area Commander of the Nigeria Customs Service, Deputy Comptroller Dahiru Musa Abdullahi Kirawa who paid him a courtesy call at Government House, katsina.

Masari explained that the closure of the borders would help not only to stop snuggling of food items, drugs and ammunitions but scale up the nation’s economy.

He, however, spoke at length on the need for the Customs Command to stop overzealous officers from carrying out sporadic shootings in the city during operations.

This act, he said had in most cases caused panic amongst the citizenry, which could also lead to loss of innocent lives.

The Governor assured that government would continue to support the Customs Command to carry on with the task of stopping snuggling.

Earlier, the Deputy Comptroller told Governor Masari that the visit was meant to intimate him with the change of baton in the Command and its activities.

Deputy Comptroller Dahiru Kirawa expressed gratitude to Governor Masari for the support and help being rendered to the Command, which he said made their task much easier.

He, however, requested government to assist the Command in carrying out advocacy among the citizens on smuggling and its role in crippling the economy.