Masari advocates massive investment in education to end drug abuse

From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

Katsina state government has advocated for massive investment in public education to curtail the menace of drug abuse and other social vices in the country.

Governor Aminu Bello Masari made the call when he received the Presidential Advisory Committee on elimination of drug abuse led by Gen. Buba Marwa at the Government house council chambers yesterday in katsina .

He attributed poverty and unemployment to lack of proper educational foundation at both primary and secondary levels where over 95 percent of youths and women are involved.

According to him, there is the need to vigorously invest in primary and secondary education as this will reduce drug addiction and abuse amongst youths and women in the society.

Similarly, he urged the committee to look into the issue of rehabilitation, saying that, this will assist with the re-integration of the drug addicts back into the mainstream of the society.

“The fight against drug abuse cannot be won without ensuring success in the rehabilitation of victims of the abuse”, he said, adding that, the present adminstation has supported related agencies to establish a rehabilitation Centre, while another was set up for primary school going children in the state.

Governor Masari however revealed that, the state government will collaborate with an NGO to come up with a pilot scheme for women rehabilitation on drug related cases.

He therefore urged the committee to involve clerics, traditional institutions and other stakeholders to achieve the desired success.

Brig. Gen. Buba Marwa, the chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee on the elimination of drugs, earlier informed the Governor that, the team will be in katsina for four days, as part of it’s advocacy visit to all states of the federation.

Marwa who solicited for media advocacy to ensure the success of the assignment, appealed for logistics to facilitate it’s assignment and assist related agencies to comb black spots in it’s efforts to fight the menace.