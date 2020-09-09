Manual exchange of court processes to be phased out soon – CJN

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice(CJN) Tanko Mohammad, yesterday, informed that the manual exchange of processes in Nigerian courts will be a thing of the past very soon.

The CJN made this known yesterday, at a Virtual National Workshop for Information and Communication Technology Staff, organised by the National Judicial Institute, NJI, in Abuja.

Tanko explained that, with an electronic exchange of court process, effective communication of court records and processes will be ensured.

Further in his speech, he said it is the duty of the ICT staff to keep confidentiality of court records and processes, adding that any breach of the duty will attracts severe consequence.

‘’In am effort to consolidate the transition to Automated Justice System spearheaded JITPO-COM, the judiciary has now stepped up it drive to roll of the technologies namely legal mail and Nigeria Case Management System (NCMS), to every level of our courts and courts services.

‘’To achieve this, we have deployed these technologies to enhance an efficient justice system that works for all. Legal Mail now serves as a new means of communication between judges, court staff and lawyers. This will ensure effective communication of Court records and processes. To this end, the manual exchange of court processes would soon be phased out. I therefore implore you to key into this painstaking drive of the new normal in order to attain a reliable, efficient and accessible justice system.

‘’Distinguished participants, while you provide first line support to the administration of justice, your duty to keep confidentiality of court records and processes is sacrosandt as breach of this duty attracts severe consequence. You should therefore uphold the trust as is required of your office.

‘’I have had the privilege of going through the programme for the Workshop and I am indeed satisfied with the quality of its content as well as the experience and industry of the resource persons and the Chairmen of Sessions. I am very optimistic that at the end of the programme every participant will be enriched with a better idea of improving the administration of justice through ICT.

‘’Under my leadership as Chief Justice of Nigeria, We have had series of virtual meetings at the National Judicial Council (NJC), several remote court sittings in the Supreme court, apart from daily virtual administrative proceedings.

‘’Our Judiciary needs to be seen to be responding timeously to the dynamics of social changes, needs, and justice of the matters brought before us according to law. I therefore encourage all Heads of Courts, Judicial Officers, Court Staff and Court users to rise up to the challenge’’.

The Administrator of the institute, Rosline Bozimo, in her welcome address said technology presents unlimited possibilities and it behoves now more than ever on the Judiciary to ensure that it has the Competent Information and Technology Staff needed to revolutionize the Judiciary.

She said it is a very useful tool for education, as it allows professionals to share experiences, disseminate knowledge, and even teach others remotely. The

‘’Judiciary has therefore decided to use ICT to Communicate with professionals who will provide advice and training and this will, of course, enhance the experience of ICT staff competency.

‘’For emphasis, this Workshop is geared towards assisting you in understanding the enormity of the responsibility of achieving excellence in the discharge of your duties. I must reiterate that not only are you to achieve excellence in the administration of justice, but also to sustain same through adhering to the Code of Conduct for Court Employees. In light of the foregoing, I urge Distinguished Participants to attend all the sessions slated for this workshop.charting a course of communication during this pandemic and post pandemic era.

‘’Consequently, the use of Technologies such as video conferencing applications can enable courts sit and dispense justice effectively. You have always been an essential part of the wheel of justice but your role has become an even more integral part of the courts; as such a high level of professionalism, Competence and discipline is expected of you’’, she said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...