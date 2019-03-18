Man treks from Zonkwa to Kaduna to woo support for El-rufai

Share This





















From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A twenty eight years old Kazah Bakut from Zango Kataf local government area of Kaduna State commenced over 200-kilometre trek from Zonkwa to Kaduna to celebrate the victory of Governor Nasir El Rufai at the just concluded governorship election.

Bakut said he embarked on the trek to show his support and happiness over El-rufai’s victory.

He said the walk is to spur the governor elect into striving to reposition the state amongst the leading economy in the country.

According to him, “Governor El-rufai had started well and there is the need for Kaduna residents to encourage him to do more than he did in his first tenure.”

Bakut explained that the walk is also to correct some impressions that nobody loves El-rufai in Southern Kaduna. “This is a sign of unity and

love between the people of Kaduna state.

“ I trekked to celebrate the victory because in the last three years, Kaduna state has witnessed massive development under El-rufai’s leadership”, he said.

Bakut therefore called on the people of the State to be more patient and join hands with the governor in his quest to move the state forward.