Man sets self, girlfriend ablaze in Benue

From: Uche Moron, Makurdi

A man said to be in his forties yesterday set himself and girl friend ablaze at Inikpi Street in Makurdi, Benue State capital.

Peoples Daily gathered that the man(whose identity was not given) had locked the girl friend in the room and gone out to buy fuel which he poured on himself and his girl friend before igniting a fire which burnt them, killing the man on the spot.

His girlfriend, who was burnt beyond recognition was taken to hospital by the Federal Road Safety Corps.

According an eye witness, it took the intervention of men of the fire fighters department to prevent the fire from spreading to nearby apartments.

The unfortunate incident attracted a lot of people who expressed their anger and surprise at what many of them described as an act of lunacy.

Many neighbors said the man had a mental problem.

Confirming the incident the State Police Puig Relations Officer DSP Catherine Anene said eye witnesses told the Police that they saw the man coming with fuel and they assumed that he wanted to use for his generator.

According to her, both have been having misunderstanding leading to the sad incident.

She said further investigation is ongoing to unravel the actual cause the incident.

