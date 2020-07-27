Man, 26, arrested for alleged defiling of 4 year old minor

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

A middle age man, 26, Pwadimadi Zeham of Mbulawa ward in Numan local government Area of Adamawa state has been apprehended by the police for allegedly raping a 4 year old minor.

Police Public Relations Officer of the state command, DSP Suleiman Nguroje made the disclosure in a press release issued in Yola Sunday saying another breakthrough by the police detectives attached to Numan division for arresting the alleged rapist who confessed to his heinous crime.

In the release it was stated that the suspected rapist ,Pwadimadi who is a close neighbour to the victim’s parent resistance lured her into his room on the 23/07/20 and defiled her womanhood.

It added that when the mother of the victim noticed some unusual actions from the little minor then monitored and observed her closely and found foreign sperm particles in her private part(Vagina).A situation that fronted her to raise alarm and reported to police.

According to the statement,the suspect is in custody of police being investigated for further prosecution as the innocent minor is currently receiving medical treatment.

“The commissioner of police Olugbenga Adeyanju commended the members of the public especially those that keyed in to fight against sexual violence against women and children and call on parents/Guardians to closely monitor their wards and equally sensitize them to keep distance from people of such character.

“The command further assures all of its commitment to protecting lives and properties and calls on people to continue reporting to police any suspicious movement around them”. The statement maintained.

