Malnutrition: ISMPH advocates for local production of RUTF

From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

The International Society of Media in Public Health (ISMPH) advocated for local production of Ready to Use Theuraphy Food (RUTF) as one of the major solution to severe acute malnutrition.

The called was made by the program officer ISMPH/SAM advocacy project Bunni Aweda during a one day training of media/CSOs held at Royal hotel Dutse.

She explained that, local production of RUTF will save time and cost of procurement process at any level.

According to her, Nigeria particularly the Northern part of the country where the highest number of malnurish children emanated have blessed with all natural resources needed for RUTF production.

While speaking on the training, the programme officer maintained that, the training is organised by ISMPH with aim to improve the capacity of Media and CSOs in tracking and adequate utilisation of of budget allocated for Severe Acute Malnutrition in Jigawa state.

She said, ISMPH will continue to advocate for increase in funding for nutrition and ensure the budget allocated for nutrition commesarate with number of malnurish children in the state.

The programme officer then, urged the participants to utilise the skills acquired during the training and save thousands lives of Jigawa children.

