Malami commissions National Depository of Treaties, seeks cooperation

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, has sought the cooperation of Ministries, Departments and Agencies in respect of the newly commissioned National Depository of Treaties (NDT), in Abuja.

Malami, yesterday, said

He said, “In line with Section 4 of the treaties, the electronic national depository of treaties will serve as the depository of all treaties entered into between the government and any other country of any ministry, agency or department in line with Section 4 of the Treaties Act Cap. T 20 Laws of the Federation (LFN) 2004.

The AGF stressed the need for all depositories of treaties domiciled in federal ministry of justice all executed agreements, memorandum of understanding, and treaties in their custody and those to be entered in their original form.

Further in his speech, Malami described the commissioning as milestone, adding that Buhari’s administration pledges to uphold its pledges for transparency, accessibility, open government partnership and access to justice.

Also speaking at the commissioning, the Solicitor General of the Federation and Permanent Secretary Federal Ministry of Justice, Dayo Apata, SAN explained that the electronic depository of treaties is one of the ways, its ministry was utilizing in taking advantage of technology to make accessibility to the depository easy and faster.

Apata added that it was also the duty of the ministry to prepare and maintain a register of treaties, saying it was for record purposes.

On his part, the Director General, Nigerian Institute of Advanced Legal Studies, Professor Muhammed Tawfiq Ladan described the treaties as basis for legal empowerment.

While reemphasizing the need for all stakeholders to comply with Nigeria’s treaties obligation, Ladan reminded the gathering that the development would further enhance access to justice.

Making his remarks, the House Committee on treaties, Honorable Ossai Ossai assured that its committee would look into all the treaties that Nigeria has entered into for further legislative actions and ratifications.