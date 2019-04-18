Malabu oil deal: Court orders arrest of Etete, Adoke, others

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court, Jabi, yesterday, issued a warrant of arrest against a former Minister of Petroleum, Dan Etete, and Mohammed Adoke, a former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation.

Justice D. Z Senchi, ordered that the Nigeria Police, the INTERPOL and any other law enforcement agencies to arrest the defendants anywhere they were found including outside the jurisdiction of the FCT high court.

According to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the charges bordered on fraudulent allocation of the Oil Prospecting Licence 245 and money laundering involving the sum of about $1.2bn, forgery of bank documents, bribery and corruption.

The alleged $1.2bn scam involved the transfer of the OPL 245 purportedly from Malabu Oil and Gas Limited to Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Limited and Nigeria Agip Exploration The court also ordered the anti-graft agency to arrest other defendants, Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, and Burrato Sebastiano.

The warrant of arrest was informed by the defendants’ continued absence in court to face charges brought against them by the prosecution agency.

The anti-graft agency had in 2017, instituted a suit against Shell Nigeria Exploration Production Co. Ltd, Nigeria Agip Exploration Limited, Eni Spa, Raph Wetzels, Casula Roberto, Pujato Stefeno, Burrato Sebastiano, Duazia Louya Etete (aka Dan Etete), Mohammed Bello Adoke, Aliyu Abubakar and Malabu Oil & Gas Limited, over Malabu Oil.

Sequel to the continued absence in court, the EFCC had through its counsel, Aliyu Yusuf, in an ex-parte motion, asked the court for a warrant of their arrest.

The commission also prayed the court for a leave to execute the warrant outside the jurisdiction of the court.

When the matter came up yesterday, Justice Senchi, granted the prayers of the EFCC, and ruled that the Nigeria Police, the INTERPOL and any other law enforcement agencies should arrest them anywhere they were found including outside jurisdiction of the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT) High Court.

Meantime, the matter has been adjourned to July 11, for further hearing.