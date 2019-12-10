Make education your priority, Sultan urges govt.

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Sultan of Sokoto and Chairman Northern Traditional Rulers’ Council, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called on government at all levels to make education their major priority, in order to stop the violence bedeviling the nation.

He stated this during the opening ceremony of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, 6th General Assembly held in Kaduna yesterday.

His Eminence said that the royal fathers will continue to advice the government on what to do, to promote the education sector because it is vital to the society,.

He commended the Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for his commitment to education and health of the citizens.

Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, assured the government of their continued support, saying that the meeting will deliberate on ways to tackle banditry and kidnapping in the country, especially in the North.

The Sultan called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of forgiveness

He tasked the traditional rulers to show good conduct in their various fields of pursue for peace and unity of their people.

He appreciated the entire members of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council, and expressed gratitude to those who contributed to the successful hosting of 2019 General Assembly.

In her remarks, the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, said the state is committed to ensure that every child have access to education.

Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, who represented Governor Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai at the meeting,expressed gratitude to the traditional rulers for giving Kaduna State the right to host the very important meeting.

“Kaduna State has taken steps to make security its priority. We are committed to ensuring the security of lives of our citizens is secured.

“The state government is determined to eradicate poverty. We are working hard to ensure that every child have access to education.” She said

She assured the Council of the support of Kaduna State Government and prayed for success in their deliberations.