Make Armed Forces Remembrance Day exceptional, AUDA/ NEPAD boss urges Nigerians

By Mamud Isa

The National Coordinator/ Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency/ New partnership for Africa’s development (AUDA/ NEPAD), Princess Gloria Akobundu, has urged Nigerians to commit themselves to making this year’s Armed forces Remembrance Day exceptional, by coming up with laudable innovations for improving the lots of the families of the departed compatriots and living heroes.

She stated this when she was being decorated on honour of our falling heroes at the Arm Forces Remembrance Day, while in a courtesy visit in her office yesterday.

Akobundu, said that we must appreciate the Sacrifice of the Nigerian soldiers who fought tirelessly for we to get to where we are now and remind ourselves of the families they left behind, who need our care and love.

Mrs. Okoro Oyinye from Ministry of Defense who represented the Secretary Emblem Sales and Production, Mr. Ajaga Sunday, Deputy Director, Civilian Affairs Division, said that Armed Forces Remembrance Day is set for records for our dear country.

Oyinye, further added that Mr. President advised all Nigerians especially the ministries, parastatals and agencies to remember the families of the past and falling heroes of our country in prayers.