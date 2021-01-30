Maintain close watch on Custodial Centres, NCoS boss directs officers

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Ag. Controller General of Corrections, John Mrabure has charged officers and men of the Nigerian Correctional Service to strengthen security-watch over custodial centres across the country.

The PRO of the service, Francis Enobore, in a statement issued on Saturday, said the CG gave the order when he paid an unscheduled working visit to Medium Security Custodial Centre Kuje, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The Corrections’ boss noted that safe custody of inmates is a critical mandate of the Service which must not be compromised under any circumstance.

“Therefore, all staff members must deploy their wealth of knowledge and experience to maintain the sanctity of all custodial centres.”

He cautioned against nonchalant attitude to work and advised personnel to get themselves familiarized with the provisions of the Standing Order to guide their engagement with inmates.

Mrabure used the opportunity to inspect the hospital, kitchen, poultry, K-9 unit as well as the Drugs and Water Factory, where he gave specific instructions on how to enhance administration of the centre and deliver better service to the inmates.

