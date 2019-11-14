Maina’s family laments his deteriorating health

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The family of the former Pensions Funds Chief Abdulrasheed Maina has expressed dismay over the deteriorating condition of his health .

The spokesperson of the family, Abdullah Usman stated this in a statement made available to the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, information reaching the family and friends of the former Pensions Funds chief, on his health condition is intimidating and disturbing as it depicts denial of access to treatment .

He added that, sources from the Kuje Prison where he is being detained say Maina’s Blood Pressure, as at Tuesday morning, as measured by the Prison’s medical personnel, reads 196/130 but nothing is being done to take him to any equipped medical facility for treatment.

The statement explained that the medical personnel have advised the authorities against the dangers of denying him treatment but the Prison’s service management are playing politics with his health.

” His condition is so deteriorated that he could not stand or walk on his own unless supported by two people, one on each side.

“They have refused to allow him be kept in their medical facility within the prison even as their doctor strongly advised that he needs serious medical attention.

“We hereby call on the authorities concerned to stop playing politics with the life of Maina. He should be allowed immediate access to medical facility to receive treatment as provided by law.

“His condition can be made worse as he is liable to becoming paralyzed if urgent action is not taken.

“We also call on well-meaning Nigerians to intervene on the matter as denying Maina access to good health will jeopardize the unearthing of truth about the allegations labelled against him. We thank all for their support and concern,” the statement reads.