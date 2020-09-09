Magu’s probe: I am ready to testify before Ayo Salami Panel, says Malami

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim & Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN has expressed readiness to appear and testify before the Justice Ayo Salami-led Panel investigating the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, Mr Ibrahim Magu.

Malami specifically said that he is ready to appear before the panel whenever invited and if the need arises.

The Minister stated his readiness when he featured on a television personality programme, “The Morning Show” of the Arise Television on Wednesday.

The AGF said, “Within the context of the rule of law, I have a responsibility as the Chief Law Officer of the Country as Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice to assist whatever investigation taking place locally or internationally”.

“For your information, I have signed and executed around eight witness statements before the Commercial Court in UK which translated to the victory we are celebrating today.

“So, the idea of testimony, the idea of appearance of the office of the Attorney-General and indeed with the particular reference to Abubakar Malami before any panel, before any tribunal, local and international, for the purpose of supporting an investigation that will see to the establishment and unraveling the truth associated with an issue under consideration, is not new.

“ I will, in no way, exercise any restraints as per honoring an invitation for the purpose of supporting any

inquiry.

“So, if Ayo Salami Panel invites Abubakar Malami, SAN, as a person or the Attorney-General of the Federation, for any testimony or any

clarification, for any examination or cross-examination for that

matter, Abubakar Malami will definitely and gladly, within the spirit and context of rule of law, be there to testify and will submit himself to be cross-examined within the context of the rule of law”, he said.

Malami explained that his position is to always be submissive to the rule of law.

His words, “The rule of law component requires that when called upon to clarify issues, be examined or cross-examined, Abubakar Malami will wholeheartedly be there and gladly cooperate with the inquiring institution.

He stated that that indeed has been an attribute of the government.

The Minister said that he has along be the chain of arbitral process, submitted to uncountable invitations and responded to uncountable requests to clarify issues and indeed executed uncountable witness statements for the purpose of putting the record straight and the case of Salami will certainly not be an exception”, he said.

