Magu not arrested – DSS

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied reports that its operatives arrested the acting boss of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu.

The agency in a statement issued on Monday by Peter Afunanya, its Public Relations Officer, said “DSS did not arrest Ibrahim Magu, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media.”

The statement added that the Service, has since, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest.

