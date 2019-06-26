Magu charges judicial officers to support corruption fight

Share This





















Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu has again charged judicial officers to live above board and support the effort aimed at fighting crime especially corruption in Nigeria.

He made the call yesterday during the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA, Law week 2019, Kaduna branch held at Sir, Ahmadu Bello Foundation Kaduna.

Speaking through Mailafia Yakubu the Zonal Head, Kaduna office of the Commission at a five- day conference with the theme”, “ Security challenges in Nigeria, Legal Perspectives and solution “, , Magu emphasized on the important role of the judiciary and the relationship shared as crucial in the fight against corruption.

He urged the Nigeria Judiciary to work hand in hand with the EFCC to ensure the nation becomes corrupt free.

Speakers at the event include: Anthony Idigbe SAN, Wole Agunbiade SAN, Aisha Abdu Mohammed ESQ among others.