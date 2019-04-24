Mada, Fulani clash: Nasarawa AG donates relief materials to victims, sues for peace

Share This





















From Gambo Ahmed Lafia

Nasarawa state Accountant General, Mr. Zakka Yakubu Lekwi has appealed to Mada and Fulani communities in Akwanga Local Government Area of Nasarawa State to always embrace peace and live together harmoniously as they were all known to be peace makers for decades.

Mr. Zakka made the plea while donating relief materials to the displaced communities yesterday in Adaha town of Akwanga Local Government Area.

According to him, “Peace is very paramount. No peace, No meaningful development take place. We need to come together in a round table and resolve the matter amicably. Let the fulanis and madas that fled as a result of this skirmishes reason and come back to their respective homes. Dialogue is the only panacea to this ugly incident”.

He continued, “I urge both Madas and Fulanis to come together. Work together as you were all known to be living together for years. Crisis is destructive. Let us reflect our memories to the all good days and maintain peace for the development of our locality”.

Items donated by the Accountant General of the state were bags of rice, bags of semovita, Gallons of groundnut oil, cartons of maggi and salt.

Mr. Zakka further called on the stakeholders in the state as well as state and federal governments to mediate in the matter in order to bring lasting solution to the ugly incident that rocked both Madas and Fulanis communities in Akwanga.

Receiving the relief materials on behalf of the affected communities, the district head of Nidam community Mr. Samaila Mallami applauded the Accountant General for his Gesture as well as assured that the relief materials would be distributed equitably to all the victims.

Mallami however called on the state government and wealthy individuals to come to the aid of the affected communities in order to palliate their sufferings as according to him “Our Houses have been set ablaze, food stuffs all destroyed. We are left with nothing. We are appealing to both state and federal governments to come to our aid and safe us from this predicament.”