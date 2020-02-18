M/Belwa community storms YEDC Yola, protests 45 days power outage

Share This





















From Umar Dankano, Yola.

A forty five days electricity supply blackout has forced the residents of Mayo-Belwa town and its environs to stage a peaceful protest registering their dismay to the Yola Electricity Distribution Company,YEDC in Adamawa State.

The protesting residents who stormed YEDC Jimeta District office yesterday (Monday) expressed their concern stressing that the company should act urgently in addressing the fault as it is causing untold hardship to them in the area.

Leader of the concerned residents and former chairman of Mayo Belwa local government area, Mohammed Bako expressed the displeasure of the community over the lingering power outage.

“The power crisis in Mayo Belwa has affected virtually all families negatively in one way or the other as social and economic activities are seriously afflicted.

“That is why we came here to register our concerns so that the company could proffer potent and lasting solution to the problem,” Bako noted.

Another concerned resident of the area, Bello Hamman told our correspondent that the community was forced to embark on the protests following the failure of the company to take concrete and decisive action to regularize the anomaly.

“We are here to register our concern and demand the unconditional restoration of electricity in our domain following weeks of procrastination and unwillingness of YEDC to take decisive measures to address the lingering challenge.

“The development has made life brutish and unbearable as businesses and other social activities have virtually came to a halt in the area as the prevailing darkness persists,” he said.

Responding, the Jimeta Area Manager, Eng. Ismail Ibn Aliyu promised the restoration of light to the community in one week.

He noted that the company has taken decisive measures to address the issue which was caused as a result of the breakdown of the central transformer.

He noted that the transformer has been taken to Kano for recoiling and immediately the job is done, power will be restored to the area.