Lukman, Amadi clash over Fani Kayode’s purported defection to APC

By Ikechukwu Okaforadi

The Director General of Progressives Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman, has criticised the former Director General of Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Sam Amadi, for arguing that there is no difference between the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in terms of ideology.

In a statement issued yesterday, the PGF DG, who was reacting to the comments by the NERC DG regarding the aborted defection of the former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, from the PDP to the APC, said the refusal of the APC to admit Kayode, is a clear indication that APC is distinct from the PDP, which admits every willing member.

Sam Amadi had during a live television programme, argued that APC has no defining values, saying that both APC and PDP members are the same people who have crisscrossed parties in the name of where to gain power.

However, reacting to this argument, Lukman said it is encouraging to engage the debate on APC because the party is succeeding in winning elections, adding “Is there any successful political party anywhere in the world that is not an instrument of capturing power?

“If your pain is that APC is emerging as a successful political party, the best advice one can give is that those who are opposed to APC should work hard to produce the party that can defeat the APC.

“The fact of being successful is what is attracting almost everyone desirous of accessing political opportunities to join our party. No doubt, that is not good. But it must be stressed, it will require strong internal contestation to control that”.

According to him, the APC as a party is debating the issue of who should join or not represents the qualitative difference between the APC and PDP, observing that if it were the PDP, once National Chairman acts on a matter and backed by a serving Governor, members can only grumble.

To this end, he said “I am proud to have my voice guaranteed and affirmed by my leaders in APC. As an employee of Governors, it has been a privileged opportunity to speak out openly on matters within the purview of leadership initiative. Rather than my leaders, including our Governors, relating to me as a subordinate who should only take instructions, they recognise and respect my views as a loyal member of the party.

“Part of the responsibility that imposes is that we should be able to speak out to protect and defend our leaders and our party. Being a party that is evolving, part of the challenge is to take every step to encourage our leaders to allow internal debate in the party.

“We may be in denial that APC was able to deepen political competition in the country through internal contestation. Part of the internal contestation going on will be eventually what can strengthen the definitive credentials of the party. This is not to suggest that there are not indicative defining credentials.

“If anything, the current debate about values reminds one of some of the discouraging public commentaries during the merger negotiations. There was almost a public consensus at the time of the merger that it was not going to succeed. PDP did everything necessary to demonstrate that even if it succeeded, it will be hopeless as the new party will not be able to win elections.”

Speaking further, he called on those party faithful who committed to supporting the leaders to transform the party into a viable democratic platform to work even harder, saying that in doing so, they must not allow the current public mindset of condemning politics, the leaders and the country to provoke them into being defensive and therefore unable to have the needed strategy and confidence to engage the party leaders.

“The challenge of protecting our leaders and our party is not about denying wrong actions but when wrong actions are taken, is it possible to correct it? There will be many instances of possibility that our leaders and our party may take wrong decision. Our capacity to correct those wrong decisions is what our politics require and not some fantasies.

“No amount of declaration, whether with reference to values or ideology can develop our politics, our parties, our democracy and our nation. It is our capacity to get things done and especially get wrong actions corrected that can develop our politics, our party, our democracy and our nation.

“The issue of Mr. Fani-Kayode’s drifted attempt to join the APC is a clear instance of attempts to manipulate some of our leaders into accepting membership of someone who ought not to have been considered as member of our party. If that was the case in the past, it is better late than never to correct such a mistake.

“As party members, we were able to rise up to the challenge of engaging our leaders. Fortunately, we are able to gain the respect of our leaders and surely, moving forward, issues of who qualifies to be a member of our party will be clarified unambiguously.

“May be this could challenge the PDP and other parties in Nigeria to begin to address issues related to their failings. It is a process, not a once off action. If you don’t agree with this position, abusing the APC, its leadership or members, including this writer will change nothing. You are most welcome!”

