Lover boy dies from after fire incident

From: Uche Nnorom, Makurdi

The lover boy whose girlfriend set ablaze in Makurdi, the Benue State capital has died from the burns he sustained from the attack.

Police Public Relations Officer PPRO, DSP Catherine Anene who confirmed the death said Chidinma Omah died around 10pm on Monday at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi where he was receiving treatment.

Chidinma Omah, 28 was said to have been severely burnt after his 18 year old girlfriend, Esther Alex at about 2am on Monday at his Wadata resident set him on fire.

Neighbours alleged that Esther Alex must have drugged Chidinma before pouring fuel on his one room apartment and setting it on fire while he was asleep.

At the time of this report, the suspect had been transferred to the state Police Headquarters for further investigation.

