Looting: NASEMA distributes 62 truck of relief materials

From Gambo Ahmed, Lafia

The Authority of Nasarawa state Emergency Management Agency (NASEMA) has denied the ongoing speculation by some individual that the agency kept some relief materials in government warehouse, in the state.

This was made public by the Executive Secretary of the Agency, Barrister Zakariah Z. Alumaga in an interview with journalists in Lafia the state capital, over an allegation that the state through the agency, evacuated relief materials meant for distribution to one of the military formation in the state.

His words “The state government was in received of 43 trucks of assorted grains, a donation from NEMA, which has nothing in relation with COVID-19 palliatives, but targeted to be distributed to communities that were affected by crisis and flood disasters recently witnessed”.

Alumaga added that the affected communities are Dousu, in Toto LGA , Ara, Udeni Magaji and Nasarawa town ,all in Nasarawa local government area and then Gidan Soja,and Ribi in Awe LGA respectively. He further explained that the agency had earlier distributed the items to the affected communities, identified.

Barrister Alumaga, also maintain that some assistance from NEMA specifically were added, and all the items that were needed by IDPs, which included mattresses, blankets, mats and even children clothing’s and women rappers were distributed at that period to the victims.

The third round, NEMA again brought additional food items at the time the flood in Nasarawa took place and most of the items were taken there, with other communities pending.

“So the state government advanced monies for the purchased of building materials, which were procured and brought to the store .

“They were the last items we distributed last week” Alumaga added.

The Executive Secretary, however debunked the speculation of diversion of relief materials, adding that such rumour is baseless and should be disregarded.

