Lockdown: Kaduna distributes relief materials to vulnerable persons

From: Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Kaduna State Government has procured food stuff and other essentials commodities that will be distributed to all the vulnerable in the state to easy hardships of the lockdown in the state because of the COVID-19 pandemic

The State Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development , Hajiya Hafsat Mohammed Baba made the assertion while speaking to the media in kaduna yesterday.

According to her all arrangements have been put in place for the distribution exercise,which has already commenced in Zaria and Sabon Gari Local Government Area respectively.

The Commissioner said the state Government has set up taskforce in place to ensure the distribution of the relief items get to the appropriate target .

Hasfat Baba revealed that the relief materials will be given to cluster group within each Community which would be share to the beneficiaries.

She said the clusters group are selected from various communities across the 23 Local Government areas of the state,

“Which includes the Iman deputy Iman pastors the community leaders with two responsible women in each of the community “she said

The commissioner also said that government officials would led the distribution in all the local government areas.

She disclosed that to have hitch free distributions the state Government has earmarked

₦500 million for the excises.