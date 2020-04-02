Lockdown: IGP orders conduct monitoring of officers

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Inspector General of Police, IGP, Muhammed Adamu, has cautioned officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force currently deployed for the enforcement of the lockdown and social restriction orders to ensure that the rights of Nigerians are not infringed upon under any pretext.

“Also, persons on essential duties, duly exempted from the restriction orders, should be accorded due courtesies and unfettered access to and fro their places of duty.”

The IGP in a statement issued Thursday by Frank Mba, Force PRO, has therefore directed Command Commissioners of Police to immediately commence conduct monitoring of Police Officers deployed on enforcement duties in their areas of responsibilities.”

He noted that the global community is now in extra-ordinary times, with the lockdown taking its tolls on every component of our national life.

“Therefore, all police officers deployed for the enforcement of these restriction orders must be professional, humane and tactful and must show utmost respect to the citizenry. To this end, the IGP has directed Command Commissioners of Police to immediately commence conduct monitoring of Police Officers deployed on enforcement duties in their areas of responsibilities.”

However, investigation by our reporter has indicated that following restriction of movement to curb the spread of coronavirus, overzealous policemen across the country are using the opportunity to harass citizens.

Our investigation revealed that police in Lagos, Abuja and Nasarawa States, destroyed property and carted away some to unknown destination.

Our reporter further gathered that police in some parts of Lagos were allegedly demanding for bribe from business owners and other private individuals.

This development it was gathered led to the directed on conduct monitoring by the IGP.