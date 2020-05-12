Lockdown: Group distributes palliatives to vulnerable in Kaduna

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

A Group under the auspices of SABIL Charitable Organization has distributed food items to vulnerables person in Kaduna metropolis to improve their resilience to hunger amidst the Coronavirus pendemic and Ramadan fasting.

While handing over the items to the beneficiaries, in yesterday the President of the Organization Hajia Halimatu Sadiya Abdul to said that the gesture was to enable them survive the coronavirus lockdown in the state continue with the fasting

She noted that a lot of people were hungry and needed support from their neighbours to live through the day and survive the hardship being experienced, particularly among low income households.

According to her, no one will die of starvation if people learn to extend a helping hand to their neighbours.

She said that the food items, which include rice, beans, Maize flour, spaghetti, Millet sugar and Tomatoes paste were to support the vulnerable to live through the day with something in their stomach.

“We wish we could do more but we are calling on people to help people around them no matter how little, particularly the widows and people in dire need of support.

“Let us learn to hold each other’s hands as we struggle together to survive the coronavirus pandemic,” she said.

Hajia Halimatu Sadiya Abdul added that the money to purchased the materials are contribution from members and donations from well meaning People.

The president encouraged the people to look at the bright side of life amidst the hardship occasioned by the COVID-19 lockdown and think of ways to get better after the emergency is over.

She urged the people to take all necessary precautionary measures to remain safe, noting that the current preventive measured could be harsh but necessary to keep everyone safe and alive.

More than 100 beneficiaries comprising men and women, widows and the aged, thanked the group for the support, describing it as “life-saving”.

A beneficiary, Hasfat Aminu, said that the gesture would feed her household for the next few weeks

Another beneficiary, Abubakar Mohammed who is blind said that he struggled to feed his family since the lockdown and thanked SABIL for coming to his aid.

