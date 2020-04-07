Lockdown: FG begins N20,000 cash disbursement to 84,000 Kano poor

Share This





















From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Federal Government, through the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management has commenced payment of N20, 000 to 84,000 less privilege in 15 Local Government areas in Kano state.

In a statement by Chief Press Secretary to the Kano state Deputy Governor, Hassan Musa Fagge, the payment would be commenced yesterday (Monday).

He said The National Coordinator of the National Cash Transfer Programme, Dr.Temitope Sinkaiye explained that N1.6 billion would be shared to 84,000 beneficiaries from 15 Local Governments the state.

At a visit on the Deputy Governor of the state, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, Mrs Sinkaiye said the payment was part of the monthly stipend directed by President Muhammadu Buhari to pay the poor and the vulnerables across the country monthly.

According to her out of the amount, each beneficiary would receive N20,000 during the exercise which commences on Monday, all in effort of cushioning the lives of the poor.

She stated that since the beginning of the Programme two years ago, they had not faced any challenge of funding, attributing the success recorded to the Federal Government’s resolve to make adequate arrangements through obtaining a loan from the World Bank.

However, she added that the beneficiaries are taught how to empower themselves through group savings and to establish small scale businesses.

She further said that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they sensitized the beneficiaries about the dreaded disease.

“We observe social distancing so that by the time the go back,they will guide other members of their community how to protect themselves and stay healthy she said”, she was quoted as saying in the statement.

Responding, Dr Gawuna commended the Federal Government for the laudable initiative which he said would alleviate poverty, especially coming at the time the country is combating COVID-19 pandemic.

“He also extolled the efforts of the National Cash Transfer Office for training the beneficiaries on how to tackle overty.

“Gawuna then assures of continued cooperation and support of Ganduje Administration to the Federal Government policies and programmes aimed towards enhancing the lives of the people,” said the statement.