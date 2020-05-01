Lock down: FG directs senior civil servants to resume Monday

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

The Federal Government has directed officers on Grade Level 14 and above including those on essential services to resume work with effect from Monday, 4th May, 2020.

The directive is further to President Muhammadu Buhari’s broadcast on a phased and gradual easing of the lockdown measures occasioned by COVID-19.

The Head of Service (HOS) of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi –Esan announced the directive in a statement issued Thursday by Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, Director, Information and made available to the media in Abuja.

Accotrding to the statement: “Offices are to open Three (3) times a week, namely Monday, Wednesday, and Friday. The closing time shall be 2.00pm on each day.

“The concerned officers are to ensure full compliance with the directives and advice on the prevention of the COVID -19 pandemic.

“These measures include maintenance of social distancing, regular washing and /or sanitizing of hands and wearing of face masks.

“Officers are to limit the number of visitors they receive to the barest minimum. They should also ensure that the visitors comply with safety and health advices/ directives.

“Permanent Secretaries and Chief Executive Officers are also advised to ensure that hand washing and sanitation facilities are placed at entrances and strategic points in their MDAs. Infrared thermometers are to be provided at the entrance of the MDAs for compulsory temperature checks while as much as practicable the entrance to the MDAs is limited to only one.”

The statement noted that, the Federal Secretariat Complexes have been decontaminated while efforts are ongoing to do same in other public offices.

