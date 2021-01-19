Local Government Councils pinnacles to agricultural development

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Director, National Agricultural Extension Research and Liaison Services (NAERLS) Professor Emmanuel Ikani, has said it is not possible to fix agriculture without Local Government.

Professor Ikani made the comment at closing ceremony of the improved Rice Processing Training for Women Groups in Local Government held at the NAERLS yesterday.

He advised Local Governments of Kaduna state to Consider themselves as family members who want to benefit from the institute mandates.

The Director urged them to join hand with the institute to move agriculture together in their respective Local Governments forward.

According to him, NAERLS is always ready and available to build capacity of their farmers on modern farming technologies.

Professor Emmanuel Ikani called on them to use the privilege they have with the agricultural institutes are within their domain.

In his remarks the Chairman Association of Local Governments of Nigeria, Kaduna State and Chairman Soba Local Govt Alhaji Mahmoud Aliyu Gimba said they would partner with the institute in order to reach out to their rural farmers.

He said, NAERLS has a role to play in advocating modern farming techniques to the grassroot farmers.

The ALGON Chairman promised to support their farmers directly for the capacity training programmes in the institute.

A participant who responded on behalf of the participants Madam Hannatu D. Yakubu from Zangon Kataf Local Government commended the efforts of their Chairmen for the opportunity given to them to learn more on how to improve rice processing.

