LMC reprimand Nasarawa Utd. manager, Katsina Utd coach over improper dressing

Share This





















By Amaechi Agbo

The League Management Company, LMC has sent a strong warning to the team manager of Nasarawa United and Katsina United coach following their impropriating dressing to match venues.

Nasarawa United Team Manager, Solomon Babanja was reprimanded for wearing a foreign club jersey to an NPFL match venue which flouts C1.4 of the NPFL Framework & Rules that stipulates club officials must wear appropriate clothing (club branded, corporate or business attire)

“Nasarawa Utd team manager Solomon Babanja has also been charged for breaching the NPFL Framework & Rules

“Babanja has been charged for wearing a foreign jersey during a league game which flouts C1.4 of the NPFL Framework & Rules that stipulates club officials must wear appropriate clothing (club branded, corporate or business attire)

“Babanja has been admonished & reminded to set a positive example for players & others as listed in the Code of Conduct for Managers/Coaches,” LMC said Tuesday.

Katsina United coach was also warned and advised to dress appropriately as enshrined in the rule books of the league.

In a release via its twitter handle, the LMC noted that “Katsina Utd head coach Baldwin Bazuaye is in breach Rule C1.4 of the NPFL Framework & Rules during THE Matchday 9 game at Akwa Utd

“Bazuaye is issued with a reprimand for inappropriate dressing & is reminded to set a positive example for players as enshrined in the Code for Managers/Coaches.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...