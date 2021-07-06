Lions Club restates commitment to achieve 5 global causes

Lions Club International 404A1, says it will seek new local partnerships that will help achieve its five global causes in order to extend the impact to more beneficiaries.

Ms. Fortune Wagbatsoma, the new district governor, spoke about her goals for the club for the Lions year 2021/2022 recently in Lagos.

The Nigeria News Agency (NAN) reports that the Lions Club’s five global causes include reducing the prevalence of diabetes and improving the quality of life for those diagnosed.

Others prevent avoidable blindness and improve the quality of life of blind and visually impaired people; and ensure that all members of the community have access to nutritious food.

The club also serves to help those affected by childhood cancer survive and thrive, and to sustainably protect and restore the environment to improve the well-being of all communities.

Wagbatsoma said in a statement that global causes present significant challenges to humanity, adding that the club is committed to meeting those needs.

The club governor said the district’s new year, which began July 1, would focus on improving the club’s service journey by creating “bonds of kindness.”

She said the new theme emphasizes the value of strong partnerships and team efforts within clubs, zones and communities.

According to her, the club can gain significant acceptance within the communities it serves by creating alliances with local development groups, businesses, state and local governments, cultural and social associations, among others. (NAA)