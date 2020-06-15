Lifting lockdown not end to coronavirus , says Bishop

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

The Bishop of Kaduna Diocese Anglican Communions, Rt.RevTimothy Yahaya has warned that easing the lockdown is not the end of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

He made the assertion while speaking to the media during the first Sunday services held at the Church after the lifting of lockdown in Kaduna State.

Bishop Yahaya emphasized that the lifting of the lockdown is because the government cannot sustain the lockdown but the coronavirus is still much around.

He added that what the lifting really means is that Nigerians must take responsibility because the attention now is not on the caregivers but the citizens

The cleric therefore said it is time for citizens to take responsibility by observing the safety measures saying, ending the disease will require a sustained effort from individuals, communities and governments to continue suppressing and controlling the virus.

He said things will not be done in the same way because of the pandemic, saying even serving communications will be through a dispensing machine.

Speaking on the effects of the COVID-19 on the economy, Bishop Yahaya said the COVID-19 has affected every aspect of human sources of income.

He asked for stimulus for people whose businesses sufferer because of the pandemic.

He however advised that the poor of the poorest should be the target of the government and beneficiaries of such palliatives.

