LG’s OLED announced 2019 Best TV by Global Experts

By Etuka Sunday

LG Electronics’ organic light-emitting diode (OLED) TV has been adjudged the best television of 2019 by global experts and customers.

The Korea brand edged rivals in clash of the TV titans at the HDTVtest Shootout organized in London by UK electrical retailer Crampton & Moore.

The review event which was hosted by Vincent Teoh of the HDTVTest YouTube channel featured top four TV brands: three OLED models – LG (OLED65C9), Panasonic (65GZ2000), Sony (65AG9) – and one Q-LED TV from Samsung (65Q90R).

At the end of the shootout, LG C9 won A panel of 38 judges. The company bagged Best Gaming TV, Best HDR TV and Best TV of 2019. The accolades put to rest the long-standing debate of market leadership in the TV category.

LG Electronics products are being designed to enhance the way you live. The future of television is now a brazen reality with LG’s OLED TVs. LG OLED TVs deliver vivid colours, stunning contrast with infinite detail. So, these awards show the company’s unrelenting effort to meet customer needs and aspiration through user-friendly technological innovation.

Built to impress, each OLED TV comes with state-of-the-art LG features including incredible TV technology. By using organic light-emitting diodes that turn on and off individually, OLED TVs deliver deeper blacks and brighter, more lifelike colors than ever before. 4K resolution: Select models of LG OLED TVs offer an incredible 8.3 million pixels, with a resolution that’s four times that of Full HD.

The results of the HDTVtest Shootout were especially meaningful to LG as this year’s event employed a new blind test format, which helped to remove any question of brand bias. Additionally, the inclusion of real AV enthusiasts in the judiciary panel illustrated that the company’s TVs are definitely hitting the mark with their target audience.

LG C9 OLED is the direct successor to the brand’s 2018 C8 TV. It combines 4K HDR cinema screen design with advanced AI to further enhance both picture and sound. Perfect Colour on Perfect Black ensures real-world colour and contrast, while Dolby Atmos sound unites with Dolby Vision HDR for a cinematic experience.

The TV comes with LG’s award-winning webOS Smart platform to stream shows from such apps as Netflix, and navigate with the intuitive Magic Remote. With this Thinq AI TV you can interact by voice, with the Google Assistant and Alexa built-in. Front-firing sound and a streamlined alpine stand mean its slim profile matches its spectacular visuals.

Aside from the recognition at HDTVtest Shootout, unrivalled performance of LG OLED TVs have also been acknowledged by many well-respected and trusted consumer magazines across the world. Leading U.K. consumer magazine, which rated LG OLED TV top in its TV performance evaluation.

Quechoisir (France) and Consumentenbond (the Netherlands) ranked LG OLED TV as one of the best TVs they’d ever tested, noting it has virtually no negatives. Test, a German consumer magazine run by the country’s most prestigious quality test agency, Stiftung Warentest, ranked LG OLED TV as the number one TV in its overall ratings. The TV received high scores in both picture and sound quality. Swedish consumer magazine Råd & Rön ranked LG OLED TV highly for its picture and sound quality, as well as for its convenient smart features.

LG OLED TV ranked first in TV performance ratings conducted by consumer magazines in countries such as Spain, Italy, Portugal, Belgium and the Czech Republic.

LG OLED55C9PLA was also rated by experts as better than any OLED that has come before. It is considered the best 55-inch TV you can buy. It’s phenomenally accurate, detail-packed and vivid. Once you’ve seen just how good the picture is, the real challenge is finding the willpower to stop watching. Colour and contrast are more than a match for the sumptuous detail.

All these recognitions reveal LG’s dominance in the market and it appears none of its competitors is close to usurping the company soon.