LG polls: Let People’s will prevail -NUJ

By Nosa Akenzua, Asaba

The Delta State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) is pleased to know that Delta State Government is prepared to conduct the Local Government Councils’ election, with processes already set in motion for its conduct on March 6, 2021.

The union in a statement signed and issued by its Chairman, Mr Mike Ikeogwu and its Secretary, Mr Patrick Ochei said “This is good news considering the harsh economic realities of the moment occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic and other uncertainties of the year 2020.

“On this note, we are calling on the political parties and Delta State Independent Electoral Commission, DSIEC to allow the people’s will to prevail in this election.

“Let this election not be like what we have witnessed in the past where leaders of the political parties would foist candidates on the people”.

