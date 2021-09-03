LG polls: Ensure your votes are counted, SOKAPU tells Kaduna  residents

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

As Kaduna residents in the 23 Local Government Areas of the State line up on the 4th of September, 2021 to elect Chairmen and Councilors to run the affairs of the various Councils, the Southern Kaduna Peoples Union (SOKAPU) has called on the citizens to ensure that their votes are counted and recorded correctly.

The National President of the Union Hon. Jonathan Asake stated this in a statement made available to the media.

Hon. Jonathan Asake said SOKAPU is a non partisan organization, but they are interested in good governance that will bring development not only to Southern Kaduna but to the entire state and Nigeria.

He, therefore, urged the people to mobilize and come out en-mass to vote and, should not leave but stay and protect their votes and ensure that they are counted and recorded correctly.

Hon. Jonathan Asake advised the people that even though they are voting for individuals, such people represent their political parties as well. so a vote for any individual is a vote for their political party.

“Don’t vote for a Party that manipulates our diversity to cause disunity. Don’t vote for a Party that abandoned our people and encouraged insecurity, kidnappings and collection of ransom, the massacre of our people, displacement of our people into IDP camps, destruction of our farmlands, and occupation of our homelands,” he said.

The statement also urged the people to be guided and not vote for that party that didn’t create chiefdoms for the people but instead, is eager to balkanize them, downgrade their chiefs, change the names of Chiefdoms without consent, and humiliated Traditional Rulers, Religious Leaders, elders, and leaders.

“Don’t vote for a Party that takes pleasure in demolishing our homes and business premises without following due process or providing alternatives.

“Don’t vote for a Party that unduly and mercilessly sacks Civil Servants and Teachers without paying them their disengagement benefits.

“Don’t vote for the Party that takes pleasure in jailing anyone opposed to their draconian style of governance.

Don’t vote for a Party that promotes non-adherence to the rule of law

” Don’t vote for a Party that is enslaving future generations by recklessly taking loans without any meaningful amenities or infrastructural development in our Communities

” Let’s protect our votes, let’s protect southern Kaduna, let’s protect Kaduna and our future by voting rightly and wisely,” he said