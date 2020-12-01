LG launches Fourth Free Wash Centre in Benin City

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

LG Electronics, one of the global leaders in consumer electronics, has opened another free laundry center, with capacity to wash and dry about 500 set of clothes, as part of its effort to give back to the community with a state of art hygienic free laundry center.

The free laundry facility, which is situated at the heart of Benin City at 6, Country Home Motel Road, Off Sapele road, Benin business district, is a follow up to similar wash centers established by the company in Lagos, Port-Harcourt and Kano initiated under its corporate social responsibility (CSR).

Needless to mention that the laundry center in Ogba, Lagos has been upgraded to the most recently built commercial laundry machines to cater for more families

Speaking during the launch, after commissioning the center in Benin City, Mr. Brian Kang, General Manager, Home Appliances Division, LG Electronics West Africa operations, said that the initiative was designed in order to improve the living conditions as well as support the daily washing needs of people in Nigeria of which the project started about three years ago in Lagos.

“LG Electronics has over the years continued to receive commendation from Nigerian consumers for having their interest at heart by providing cutting edge technological products.

“The three operational centers have been able to cater for over 24,000 families and washed over 300,000 clothes. This is significant for us as a socially responsive company

“The wash center that we are opening here in Benin City today, has the capacity to wash 500 sets of clothes per day for over 40 persons, and this we believe would go a long way in assisting the people of the state in meeting their washing needs” Mr. Brian stated.

He further disclosed that the washing centers are operating free of cost to end users, while calling on the residents of the state to take full advantage of the support being rendered to them by the company.

In addition, Mr. Hari Elluru, Head of Marketing, LG Electronics West Africa Operations expressed the determination of the company to lead sustainability through inclusive growth in Nigeria whilst ensuring that the business community enjoy the best advanced technologically built electronic products

“For us, we believe that ‘Life`s Good’ when we share with others. We have remained competitive whilst improving sustainability, we have enabled investment and innovation required to deploy new technologies safely and responsibly develop progressive products.”

“We understand that doing well is good business and so being able to launch our fourth Free Wash Centre in Benin City is a social investment we are happy to deeply go into and to stay in for as long as possible.

“This is what I truly call giving back to the society because the real beneficiaries of this project are directly the people, whom I believe will utilize it very well to make life better for them. “

“LG `s philosophy revolves around people, sincerity, and sticking to fundamentals. It is to understand our customers and to offer optimum solutions and new experiences through ceaseless innovation, thus helping our customers better their lives, Mr. Hari submitted.

Also present at the commissioning was the representative of Fouani Nigeria Limited, Benin City Branch Manager, Mr. Hadi Hobballah who said “We are so happy to witness this state- of- the -art free wash center by our partner, LG Electronics. Our customers are extremely appreciative of this kind gesture and we believe this will help them to further keep clean in a way that promotes hygienic living.

LG Electronics is focused on strategic ways to touch lives and make life better for the people across the globe. The company would continue to replicate this gesture across strategic places in the country.

