Legal ambush almost thwarts my legislative duties -Sen Uba

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, a Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, said that his purported dismissal almost thwarted his legislative duty.

Uba revealed this under evidence in chief before Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

Obinna Uzoh, a People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain, and his lawyer, Eziafa Enwedo, along three others, were arraigned by the Federal Government (FG) for allegedly using a forged originating summons and court processes to obtain a forged judgment from a FCT high court to unseat Sen. Ubah.

Testifying as a 1st prosecution witness, Uba, said he received the news of the alleged court judgment that purportedly ordered his dismissal as Senator about the same time he was preparing to settle down for legislative duties.

He said, “As I was getting over one legal battle to assume my office, I met another legal ambush perpetrated by the 1st, 2nd defendants and others at large.

“I was faced with an application before INEC in Nov 2019 to issue a Certificate of Return to the 2nd defendant based on a judgment allegedly gotten before FCT High Court by one Hon Justice Kawu.

He told the court that while he was about to get settled for the legislative work, he got the shock of his life.

He said, “My lord, I was the candidate of my party, the Young Progressive Party (YPP) in the election.

“I had my primary election witnessed by INEC and have my documents to back this up. I contested the election and won.

“I scored over 87, 000 votes against the candidate of PDP, Chief Chris Ubah, who scored 52, 000 votes and the 3rd candidate who was APGA candidate, Nicolas Ukachukwu, who scored 51, 000.

“Dr Andy Ubah, the candidate of APC, scored 14, 000 votes. My lord, I may not be accurate with the exact figures but it was within the range of my quotation,” he said.

Ubah said the name of Uzoh, the 2nd defendant in the suit, was neither mentioned in the election results declared by the electoral umpire as a candidate representing a party nor was any of his posters seen in the senatorial district.

He said despite the fact that the election victory was challenged by the duo of Chris Ubah of PDP before the High Court in Awka up to the Supreme Court and Andy Ubah of APC at the election tribunal sitting in Akwa and at the Appeal Court, he still won the cases.

He added: “As I packed my luggage from court to assume my office, I met another legal ambush perpetrated by the 1st, 2nd defendants and others at large.

“I was faced with an application before INEC in Nov 2019 to issue a Certificate of Return to the 2nd defendant based on a judgment allegedly gotten before FCT High Court by one Hon Justice Kawu.

“It was a biggest surprise of my entire life as I had no iota of contest with the 2nd defendant,”

Anani Anacletus Chuka, Aroh Ifunanya and Faith Samuel, the three other defendants in the suit FHC/ABJ/CR/78/2020, are currently at large.

Consequently, the forged judgment had since been set aside by the Supreme Court, Uzoh and Enwedo had since been docked by the court on a six-count criminal charge.

The court adjourned for ruling on bail and continuation of trial till July 7.

