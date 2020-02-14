Lecturer wants Katsina govt to establish 3 FM stations

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua, Katsina

The Head of Department of Mass Communication, Hassan Usman Katsina Polytechnic Dr. mukhtar Qasim has urged the state government to establish FM stations in the three senatorial zones to ensure the effective information dissemination in the state.

Alkasim made the call yesterday at an event organized by the Katsina State Council of the NUJ in collaboration with an NGO Muryar Talakawa (Voice of the voiceless) to mark the World Radio Day in katsina .

According to him, the trends in Mass Communication had gradually relegated the state owned AM station in information dissemination.

He pointed out that, in neighbouring Kano State, there are about 18-21 FM stations as against the only one viable FM station in katsina State.

Dr. Alkasim therefore urged the well to do in the society to invest in the establishment of FM stations in the state to fill the gap and reaping the benefits that would accrue.