Leadership tussle: JONAPWD to conduct fresh elections – BOT

By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD) Board of Trustee (BOT) has concluded plans for the association to conduct new elections.

The BOT in a statement issued yesterday by Omotunde Ellen Thompson, Deputy Chairperson/Secretary, JONAPWD, BOT

said the election will put an end to the leadership crisis between Ekaete Judith Umoh and Barrister Yusuf Iyodo.

The statement added that other steps taken to address the leadership crisis include; “organizing a congress in the next one month to rectify and adopt the reviewed constitution, adopt the audited report and appoint new electoral committee to conduct a new elections.

“Also, it will set up constitutional review committee in the next one week to kick start the process of reviewing the constitution of the association. To contract the services of an external auditor to audit the Association”.

The BOT also commended members who withdrew their legal suit in the interest of the association.

It would be recalled that the BOT on November 20th 2018, released a letter barring the two members, Ekaete Judith Umoh and Barrister Yusuf Iyodo “from parading themselves as the president of the association, having received petition from some concerned stakeholders and also establishing a fact that there are some irregularities that marred the election that produced two of them.”

