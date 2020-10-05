Lawyer seeks withdrawal of appointment letter issued to Kogi traditional ruler

Share This





















….Writes Gov Bello, Commissioners

By Vivian Okejeme, Abuja

A Port Harcourt based legal practitioner and Solicitor, Chief Festus Ogwuche, has written to the Kogi State government demanding

withdrawal of appointment letter issued to Kogi traditional ruler.

He requests the letter of appointment issued to Alhajii Akwu Obaje as Eje Ofu and Chairman, Ofu Local Government Traditional Council in the state, be immediately withdrawn as a matter of legal and judicial imperative.

Consequently, he demanded the immediate and unconditional restoration of Chief James Abalaka as the substantive Eje Ofu and Chairman, Ofu Local Government Tradition council, pending the determination of his application for stay of execution and/or appeal at the Court of Appeal.

The call was contained in separate letters sent to the Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, the State’s Attorney and Commissioner for Justice as well as the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters.

Barrister Ogwuche is the principal partner in Crownfield Solicitors’ chamber.

The Legal Practitioner hinged his call on a matter pending before the Court of Appeal which bothers on a stay of execution of the earlier judgement of a lower court on the issue.

Barr. Ogwuche, in his letter to the Kogi State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, recalled how his client (Chief James Abalaka) proceeded to the court of Appeal with similar application after it (same application) was discountenanced by a High Court in the state on the 27th day of July, this year, for a stay with same duly served on him (AG), which was confirmed by the record of service in the court.

According to the letter from Ogwuche to the AG, “the learned trial court however discountenanced the said application upon which we proceeded to court of Appeal with similar application in Number CA/ABJ/PRE/ROA/CV/588”/2020”, which was filed on the 27th day of July 2020 for stay and duty served on you same day and this is confirmed by the record of service in the court.

“ Your office is fully aware of the pendency of these processes in the court of Appeal and which is yet to be determined.

“It is therefore with grave consternation that a letter of appointment of the Eje Ofu stool has been issued to the 1st respondent (Alhaji Akwu Obaje) purportedly pursuance to the judgement of the court.

“ Unfortunately, such action is in naked defiance of the pending application of stay of execution dictates of the rule of law, the due process of the law and the fundamental principles of justice”, it said.

Barr. Ogwuche noted with regrets that the action of the AG of Kogi State, in issuing Alhaji Obaje with the said letter of appointment as Eje Ofu, has essentially altered the known judicial tide regarding the appeal and attempts to foist the court of Appeal with a faith accompli with regards to the exercise of its appellate jurisdiction and the accompanying judicial powers thereto on a matter before it, adding, “This can not be, as such procedure has been depreciated long time ago”.

He expressly pointed out that it is incumbent upon the government of Kogi State to, “through the instrumentality of your office, act responsibly on judicial matters, in line with the provisions of the constitution, our democratic tradition and global best practices on the rule of law as defined under its due process in recognition and obedience to judicial sanctity.

The legal practitioner, in his letter to the Commissioner of Justice, therefore said, “It is by virtue of the foregoing, coupled with our duty to uphold the rule of law, .sanctity of the court and the nobility ot our chequered protession that we hereby demand that the letter of appointment issued to Alhajii Akwu Obaje as Eje Ofu and Chairman Ofu Local Government Traditional Council be immediately withdrawn as a matter of legal und iudicial imperative.

