Lawmaker mourns victims of Katako Market fire

From Yusuf Mairiga Shekarau, Jos

The member representing Jos North/ Bassa Federal constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Haruna Maitala has expressed dismay over the recent fire incident in Katako Market, Laranto area of Jos North Local Government Area.

In a statement signed by his senior legislative aide, Abdulqadir Muhammad, Maitala said, “I have received with disturbing mind, the recent fire incident which occurred Monday night at Katako Market in Laranto area of Jos North LGA, under my constituency. It is my hope that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), and the Plateau State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), will come to the aide of the victims, by providing some material supports that will in turn help the victims have a sense of coming back into their respective businesses.”

He decried that the incident which was reported to have occurred resulting from restoration of electricity, at which high tension cables got sparked and eventually collapsed and resulted into a destroyable disaster that ravaged many shops with valuables costing huge millions of naira, was indeed too sad.

He called on the Jos Electricity Distributions Company (JEDC), to forthwith ensure that all electric cables under its jurisdiction are well installed and properly connected and maintain in other to mitigate the routine ugly occurrences of inferno resulting from such cables collapsed.

While commiserating with the victims of the fire incident, Maitala prayed that Allah, will console those that suffered lost and resurface in no measurable quantum what were lost.