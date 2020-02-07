Lawmaker empowers 500 constituents in Bauchi

Share This





















From Ahmad Mohammed Bauchi

A member representing Katagum Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Umar Abdulkadir Sarki has empowered five hundred persons in his constituency.

The benefiting constituents collected empowerment tools such as sewing machines, motorcycles among others.

He also gave scholarships to some tertiary institutions’ students and paid JAMB to three hundred secondary school leavers.

The lawmaker, who is one of the only two federal lawmakers who won election under the People Redemption Party (PRP) told the constituents that the gesture is in consonance with his campaign promises of giving back the dividends of democracy for the benefit of the electorate. “Indeed, the best way to empower the youths, women and the less privileged in the society is giving them clues on how to fend for themselves.”

Sarki said that the sewing machines and other materials meant for women will help them earn a living while the motorcycles are to empower Youths in order to give them sense of belonging.

He urged the beneficiaries not to sell the materials and make good use of them to earn a living and boost the economy. of their immediate community.

One of the beneficiaries, Malama Lami Garba, a widow with four kids commended the lawmaker for the gesture, adding that many families would now have means of living and will not anymore beg to feed their children as the empowerment materials donated to them will make life better and easier for them.