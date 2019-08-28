Lawan visits fire, flood victims in Yobe

Share This





















From Uche Uche, Damaturu

The Nigeria Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has donated the sum of N5 million for the assistance of victims of flood disaster in Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

Dr Lawan made the donation yesterday when he visited six Local Government Areas in Yobe to sympathise with fire and flood victims as well as meet with his party members.

During the visit, Lawan donated five million Naira to the fire outbreak victims in Nguru central market where properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

He also promised to provide more support to flood victims in other LGAs.

He also assured that apart from his personal donation, his office would in response to the request for assistance from the state government; send relief materials as quickly as possible to assist the victims.

Speaking during the visit, Governor Mai Mala Buni, directed the Executive Secretary of the state Emergency Management Agency to send the relief assistance to the victims immediately.

Speaking also, the Executive Secretary of SEMA, assured that relief materials are already on the way being conveyed to the area.

He pointed out that over 300 houses have been destroyed in eleven communities in the town called Tagali with one person confirmed dead.

The Emir of Nguru, Alhaji Mustapha Ibn-Kyari, had earlier conferred the traditional title of “Mukkadam of Nguru” on the Senate President.

The emir said the entire emirate was proud of the Senate President for being dedicated and committed to the development of his people and the country at large.

The emir said the traditional title of Mukkkada of Nguru was reserved for only very influential personalities of the emirate.

Ibn-Kyari called on the Senate President to facilitate the reconstruction of the Nguru township roads and drains as well as to look into the effects of floods that ravaged some parts of the emirate.

In his acceptance speech, Lawan pledged to protect and uplift the image of the emirate and the entire people of Yobe State.