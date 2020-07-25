Lawan mourns with Kwara Gov over father’s death

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has condoled with the Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, and other family members over the death of their father, Alhaji AbdulGaniyu Folorunsho Abdul-Razaq.

In a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ola Awoniyi, Lawan commiserated with the government and people of Kwara State and in particular, the Ilorin Emirate over the demise of the patriarch.

The Senate President said the late elder statesman was a trail blazer, being the first in virtually all areas of his endeavour among his people.

Lawan said the late Mutawali of Ilorin was the first lawyer in Northern Nigeria and left indelible footprints on legal practices and public service in Nigeria.

He stressed that Alhaji AbdulRazaq lived a fulfilled life worthy of emulation by all.

The Senate President prayed Allah to accept his soul in the Aljannat Firdaus and grant those he left behind the fortitude to bear his loss.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...