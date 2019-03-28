Lawan is next Senate President, APC declares

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has confirmed that the party has chosen the Senate Leader, Senator Ahmed Lawan from Yobe State as its candidate for the Senate Presidency seat in the 9th assembly.

Addressing a press conference Wednesday in Abuja, APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu insisted that the party would not share any position in the National Assembly with members of the PDP, declaring that “it will be winner take it all.

Presently, Lawan is the Majority Leader in the Senate.

The party also barated the opposition People Democratic Party (PDP) saying the party was “exhibiting ignorance” by planning to share National Assembly’s leadership positions with it, emphasising that not a committee position except Minority and Public account committee will be given to the PDP’s Senators.

“In a presidential system of government, it is winner takes all. There is no room for power sharing with PDP,” the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Isa-Onilu, told reporters in Abuja.

When asked to confirm whether the party has actually settled for the Yobe born Senator as was reported, Onilu said: “The news has been out that we had an interaction with the Senators-elect, with the President, governors, leaders of the party and NWC members where it was presented to the stakeholders that the ruling party has decided on who will be the next Senate President according to what the democratic rule says and the person’s name is Senator Ahmed Lawan.