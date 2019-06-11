Lawan emerges Nigeria’s Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege as Deputy Senate President

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

Senator representing Yobe North in the Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has emerged Nigeria’s Senate President.

Senator Lawan polled 79 votes to beat his opponent , Ali Ndume, who polled 28 votes.

107 senators cast their votes in the election of Senate President which was held at the first session of the Senate today.

The clerk to the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, announced Senator Lawan’s victory to the senators and others in the chamber.

Also today, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege emerged the Deputy Senate President after polling 68 votes to defeat his opponent, Senator Ike Ekwerenmadu who polled 39 votes.(Details later)