Lawan bows to public outcry, drops Adedayor as special adviser

By Musa Adamu and Ikechukwu Okaforadi

Following the uproar generated by his appointment, the President of the Senate, Dr Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan, has rescinded his decision to appoint Dr Festus Adedayo as his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity.

Supporters of the ruling All Progressives Party (APC) and President Muhammadu Buhari had condemned Mr Adedayo’s appointment describing him as an unrelenting critic of the party and the President with some outrightly accusing Sen. Lawan of empowering enemies of the administration.

Accordingly, in a statement released by Mohammed Isa, Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate, Mr Adebayo’s appointment was rescinded.

The statement reads: “The office of the President of the Senate has reviewed the appointment of Mr. Festus Adedayo as Special Adviser, Media and Publicity to the President of the Senate and decided to rescind its decision on the appointment, and wishes Mr. Adebayo the best in his future endeavours.”

Although, no replacement has been made, Mr Isa remains the only media aide to the President of the Senate.