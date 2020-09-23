Late Emir of Zauzzau a diligent, patriotic Nigerian, says MURIC

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim, Abuja

A Muslim rights organisation, the Muslim Rights Concern, MURIC, has described the late Emir of Zauzzau, Alh. Shehu Idris as a diligent, pious and patriotic Nigerian.

The group pointed out that the patience of the late Emir’s patience could melt Mount Everest.

In a statement by its Director, Professor Ishaq Akintola, MURIC recalled that the late Emir once ordered his convoy to turn back and find another route instead of telling the police to attack a Shiite procession that refused to allow his convoy to drive past. He was an exemplary leader.

According to the statement, “The late Emir Shehu Idris was a diligent, pious and patriotic Nigerian. “His patience could melt Mount Everest.

“He once ordered his convoy to turn back and find another route instead of telling the police to attack a Shiite procession that refused to allow his convoy to drive past. He was an exemplary leader”, it said.

The news of the passing away of the Emir of Zauzzau, the organisation declared, is saddening, adding, “We commiserate with our leader, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA), Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar.

“We condole the Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai. Our sympathy also goes to the Zazzau Emirate Council, particularly the Yariman Zazzau, Alhaji Munir Ja‘afar and the good people of Zaria.

“May Almighty Allah overlook his shortcomings and grant him a lofty place in Al-Jannah Firdaus. May Allah give the family the fortitude to bear the loss”, it said.

The Emir of Zaria and traditional head of Zazzau Emirate, Alhaji Shehu Idris, died yesterday, Sunday, 20th September, 2020 after a brief illness. He was 84.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...