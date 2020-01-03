LASUCOM gets new provost

Share This





















By Usman Shuaibu

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has approved the appointment of Prof. Abiodun Adewuya as the Acting Provost, Lagos State University College of Medicine.

This was disclosed in a statement by Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations of LASU, Ademola Adekoya yesterday.

Adewuya, a Professor of Mental Health, resumed as Provost of the College on Friday December 27, 2019, taking over from Prof. Anthonia Ogbera.

The statement said the Vice-Chancellor as thanking Ogbera for her leadership and selfless service during her tenure as Acting Provost of the College.

It added, “The VC praised her for the laudable achievements and developmental strides recorded by the College during her tenure and charged the new Acting Provost to continue from where she stopped.

“He prayed that God would continue to strengthen the former Acting Provost as she carries on with other assignments in the College.”