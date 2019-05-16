Lassa fever kills 2, infects medical doctor

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

Two people have been confirmed dead while a medical doctor has been infected by Lassa fever in Kebbi State.

The medical doctor has been identifies as Dr. Jika C.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent while on visit to the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi ,a medical doctor who don’t want his name in print, said that two children died last week as a result of Lassa fever after collecting the blood sample from Lagos and Abuja while a medical doctor who was doing his primary assignment treating the patients was also infected.

“You see now, the management of the FMC has opened a special unit called isolated unit for the Lassa fever patients, we still have some patients inside, also a medical doctor who was managing some patients last month has also been infected and his on admission under amenity ward,” he added.

Our correspondent gathered that, the baby that died this week Monday was a three years old baby and died after the confirmation of the blood test from Lagos.

Confirming the incident, the State Commissioner of Health, Alhaji Umar Kambaza said that they are aware of the cases in the State but the government his working towards a solution.